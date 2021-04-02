Tested positive for COVID-19, Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised on doctors’ advice

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, has taken to social media to reveal that he has been hospitalised on his doctors’ advice.



Tendulkar wrote, “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win.”

On 27 March, Tendulkar had tweeted about testing positive for COVID-19 after he showed “mild symptoms” of the virus. The former India batsman had quarantined himself at home. According to him, all others at his house had tested negative.

Tendulkar had recently taken part in a cricket competition billed as the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament. Also joining him were Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan among others. At least three players who took part in the same competition have tested positive for COVID-19. They are the Pathan brothers and Subramaniam Badrinath.

Irfan Pathan had taken to Twitter to confirm that he tested positive for COVID-19, two days after Tendulkar revealed the same. His brother Yusuf had tested positive for coronavirus two days earlier. Taking to Twitter Yusuf had said, “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”