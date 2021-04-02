Robert Vadra tests positive for COVID-19, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra placed in home quarantine; cancels all campaign trips to Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has placed herself in home quarantine after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19. Priyanka said that she had been forced to cancel her scheduled election campaign trips to Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Robert Vadra said in his social media post, “As per the Covid guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative.”

Minutes later, Priyanka tweeted a video message of herself saying that she had been exposed to coronavirus. “Just to say that I’ve exposed to the coronavirus. Although I tested negative yesterday, doctors have advised that I self-isolate for a few days.”

The Congress general secretary added, “Unfortunately, I have to cancel my programmes that were scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today, Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala the day after.”

Priyanka issued her apology to all her party candidates for her inability to be there.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s inability to campaign for her party’s candidates in key states would be a big blow since the stakes have become high for the Congress in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The party is unlikely to pose big threats in West Bengal with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP being in the direct contest.