Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers, says ‘they wanted to kill me’

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that he was attacked by a group of Shiv Sena supporters, who ‘wanted to kill’ him. Somaiya took to Twitter to post a series of tweets including a video of his injured face.



He wrote, “I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena’s 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me What the Police Commissioner is doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station?”

In another tweet, Somaiya wrote, “CM Udhhav Thackeray ke Gunda logo ko Police ne Khar Police Station par ekatha hone diya. Mai bahar nikla tab in Gunda logo ne Pathabaji ki, Car ka window glass meri side ka tuta, muze laga bhi hai. Police ke supervision me ye hamala.”

CM Udhhav Thackeray ke Gunda logo ko Police ne Khar Police Station par ekatha hone diya. Mai bahar nikla tab in Gunda logo ne Pathabaji ki, Car ka window glass meri side ka tuta, muze laga bhi hai. Police ke supervision me ye hamala @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ixj0WMk915 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

Reacting to Somaiya’s allegations, former Mharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, ‘It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra! Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel. This is absolutely unacceptable! We demand strongest action ! #Maharashtra.”

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Rabi Rana from their house hours after the couple said they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.