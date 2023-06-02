Coromandel Express collides with good train in Odisha’s Balasore, several injured

By
JKR Staff
-
0

There are reports of a train accident on Odisha’s Balasore where Coromandel Express was reported to have collided with a goods train near Bahanaga Station. Several people are believed to have been injured in the accident.
Balasore

Several coaches of the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed as a result of the collision with a goods train.

The tragic incident took place around 7.20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

According to news agency PTI, 47 injured persons have been admitted to Balasore hospital and authorities feared fatalities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR