Condolences pour in for NDTV’s Kamal Khan, who died of heart attack

Condolences have poured in for NDTV journalist Kamal Khan, who died of a heart attack at his home in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the passing away of senior journalist Kamal Khanji. I met him just a few days ago and we discussed many thing. He kept alive the values of truth and public interest in journalism. My deepest condolences to his family members.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “We belong to him, & to him we return. The passing away of senior journalist Sh Kamal Khan Ji is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

NDTV said in a statement, “We are all devastated by the loss of Kamal Khan, an NDTV veteran and one of the country’s best journalists.”

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai wrote on Twitter, “Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti.”

Khan’s colleague Alok Pandey tweeted, “Sharing this with profound grief , shock and numbness .@kamalkhan_NDTV sir ,our long standing Lucknow bureau chief ,rock solid journalist ,someone we all looked up to for his hard hitting yet poetic report ,passed away this morning . Will share more details as and when available.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted, “I am shocked to hear about demise of veteran and illustrious journalist and a great human being Kamal Khan Sahab. His demise is an irreparable loss to the journalism world. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this pain. RIP.”

Suparna Singh of NDTV wrote, “A superb reporter and an even better human being. Helped anyone who asked – and many who didn’t. Forever in our hearts. Kamal Khan”

Khan worked for NDTV as the TV channel’s Executive Editor in Uttar Pradesh. He was associated with NDTV for more than three decades.