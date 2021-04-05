Bollywood severely affected by second wave of COVID-19; Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar latest to test positive

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have become the latest Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19 days after Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar were diagnosed with the virus.

Vicky took to Instagram to write, “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor.” He added, “I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha and Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted wishing Vicky a speedy recovery.

Elsewhere, Bhumi too updated her Instagram page by announcing that she had etsted positive for COVID-19. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote.

Bhumi urged everybody, who has been in contact with her, to get themselves tested immediately. “Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

This comes after both Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Alia Bhatt and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fatima Sana Shaikh too has tested positive for the novel corona virus.

All these celebrities are residents of Mumbai, which has become an epicentre of the second wave of the pandemic in India.