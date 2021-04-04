Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. Akshay took to social media to confirm his diagnosis with the virus.

He wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

Earlier, actors Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt had tested positive for Covid-19. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also a resident of Mumbai, too was recently diagnosed with the virus and had to be hospitalised on his doctors’ advice.

Mumbai has become a huge epicentre for the second wave of coronavirus.

