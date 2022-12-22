Will follow Centre’s guidelines: Arvind Kejriwal on COVID scare, says no need to worry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government will follow the guidelines of the Centre’s Narendra Modi government amidst growing concerns for new Covid variant in the country.
Kejriwal said that people of Delhi must not need to worry about the new Covid variant. “There’s no need to worry. But, by chance, if Corona spreads, my government is ready to tackle with the situation,” he said.
विदेशों में कोरोना के नए वेरिएंट की चर्चाओं के बीच आज दिल्ली में तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। https://t.co/zVNVpdyXc7
