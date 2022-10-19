Who Is Suella Braverman, Shortest-Serving Home Secretary? Children, Religion, Net Worth

The political crisis faced by British Prime Minister Liz Truss further deepened on Wednesday after Suella Braverman resigned as the home secretary. Braverman, who was appointed the key role by Truss only six weeks ago, became the shortest-serving home secretary. Grant Shapps, who served as the transport secretary in the previous government headed by Boris Johnson, has replaced her as the new home secretary. Braverman has become the second top member from the Liz Truss government to go after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked last week.

Braverman was forced to resign after she said that she had sent an official document from her personal email, which was against the rules. In her resignation letter, she also criticised her own government saying that it had ‘broken key pledges that were promised to voters.’

Her resignation letter read, “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless, it is right for me to go.

“As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary, I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do. The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious polities. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility: I resign.”

Who Is Suella Braverman?

Suella is a short name for Sue-Ellen, who married Rael Braverman at the British House of Commons in 2018. She was born in Harrow, a part of north-west London. She grew up in nearby Wembley area with her parents. Her father Christie Fernandes, who hails from Goa in India, came to the United Kingdom from Kenya while her mother, Uma Fernandes, came from Mauritius in the 1960s.

Her mother worked as an NHS nurse and Tory councillor before running to become an MP.

Braverman was the Attorney General in the government headed by Boris Johnson. Earlier, she had served as the junior Brexit minister in the government headed by Theresa May but quit from her post in protest against the Brexit deal formulated by the then PM.

Religion, Children, Net Worth

Even though she was raised in a Christian family, she is believed to practice Buddhism. After becoming an MP from Fareham in Hampshire in 2015, she took her oath of office on the book of Buddhist scripture Dhammapada.

She has two children namely George and Gabriella, who were born in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Braverman’s individual net worth is estimated to be over $ 2 million.