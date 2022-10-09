Shreyas Iyer’s century powers India to beat South Africa in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten century knock to guide India to beat South Africa in the 2nd ODI to level the series 1-1.

Batting first, South Africa made 278-7 in 50 overs with Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks scoring 79 and 74 respectively. The hero of South Africa’s victory in the first ODI, Heinrich Klaasen, was out for 30 while David Miller remained not out at 35 from 34 balls.

India achieved the target by losing just three wickets. Iyer remained not out at 113 from 111 balls and Ishan Kishan made 93 from 84 balls.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, South African skipper Keshav Maharaj said after the match, “I think we didn’t expect the dew to play such a big part, that’s why we opted to bat after we won the toss. But credit to Shreyas and Sanju. We expected it to get slower and lower but after 20 overs the pitch got better.”

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan said, “The toss worked perfectly, I am glad. Thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat. I must say that Ishan and Shreyas, the way they created that partnership was great to watch. The ball was coming on nicely but it was keeping low. So our plan was to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs. But once the dew came into the picture, it was skidding on. So the back-foot shots were easy to execute. I am very pleased with the bowlers, especially Shahbaz, the way he bowled in the first ten overs and got us the breakthrough.”

Iyer was declared Player Of The Match.

Commenting on his blistering knock the stylish batter said, “When I went into bat, felt that the wicket was playing good. The talk between me and Ishan was to play the ball on merit, and build a partnership. Tomorrow is going to be a travel day, and then the match. Let’s see what is in store for me. I’m not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on instinct and believing in myself.”