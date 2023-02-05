Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan creates Rs. 400 crore club for Bollywood film with exclusive membership for self

It’s been nearly two weeks since Pathaan was released worldwide amidst widespread calls for a boycott by India’s hate brigade, but the film appears to be in no mood to lose its steam at the box office. Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham among others is set to earn Rs. 400 crore at the box office in India later today. This means that Pathaan box office collection will truly establish Shah Rukh as the sole member of the exclusive Rs. 400 crore club in Bollywood. The highest-grossing Bollywood film to date was Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which collected Rs. 387 crore in India.

Writing about Pathaan’s box office collection, Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “1st Week 9 days #PathaanCollection : 364.15 cr Nett

2nd Week:

Day 10: 14 cr (0.50 cr)

Day 11: 24 cr (1 cr) EXPECTED today

Total India Nett: 402.15 cr(including 14.65 cr from south languages)

#Pathaan will jump 70% today with 24 cr day on cards #ShahRukhKhan #AskSRK #SHAHDOM.”

Pathaan has now become the highest-grossing Bollywood film both in India and abroad. The film is expected to go past Rs. 1,000 crore in global business in days to come.

Shah Rukh had his own quirky take on Pathaan’s commercial success when a Twitter asked him about the real business of his film at the box office. “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

India’s Hindutva fanatics had called for the boycott of Shah Rukh’s film accusing King Khan of insulting Hindu religion through his song, Besharm Rang. The call was supported by many powerful BJP leaders even though Shah Rukh’s role in this Yashraj film was of an actor. But Shah Rukh never allowed himself drawn into this controversy and maintained a dignified silence.