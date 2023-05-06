One arrested after wife of Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team player stalked, chased in Delhi; Saachi Marwah slams Delhi Police

The wife of a prominent cricketer playing for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders, was recently stalked and chased allegedly by two men on a bike in Delhi. The Delhi Police said they had arrested one person in connection with thwe incident of stalking. But this was only after the Delhi Police allegedly first told the cricketer’s wife, Saachi Marwah, to let the matter go since she had failed to record the registration number of her stalkers’ bike. This invited a wrath for the Delhi Police as Nitish Rana’s wife launched a tirade against the cops saying that she would also try and note the mobile numbers of her stalkers in the future.

The matter came to light after Saachi took to Instagram to share her ordeal. She wrote, “Just a casual day in Delhi. On my way back home from work. These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time). Aye aye captain, next time I’ll take their phone numbers also!.”

The Delhi Police finally said that they had lodged an official complaint in the matter and even arrested one person.

Just saw Nitish Rana’s wife’s Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/UMQwB92xWo — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) May 5, 2023

Nitish Rana is currently on IPL duty with Kolkata Knight Riders as the team’s captain. His knock of 42 from 31 balls was instrumental in the KKR’s win against Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days ago. KKR is placed eighth in the points table after playing 10 matches. Their chances of reaching the play-off stage are quite slim.