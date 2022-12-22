New ‘CEO of Twitter’ thanks Elon Musk for ‘taking a chance on her’; no response from Tesla founder

Emmy-nominated comedy writer Bess Kalb on Thursday thanked Tesla founder Elon Musk for taking ‘a chance on’ her as she announced herself as the new CEO of Twitter. In a series of tweets, Kalb said that she was ‘humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of Twitter.”

Kalb wrote, “Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven’t always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The “sink” joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chance.”

She added, “Whether he has failed to rescue people from a cave and then called the actual rescuer a pedophile, sent CPAP machines to hospitals instead of direly needed ventilators, or spent $44 billion to ruin his reputation and legacy, @elonmusk has always been on the forefront of.”

The comedy writer said that Musk was ‘so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner.’

“I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at @twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people,” she added.

Musk recently announced that he would step down as the Twitter CEO after a poll conducted by him on the microblogging site showed a majority of respondents wanted him to quit the post. The maverick billionaire businessman has not responded to Kalb’s outlandish claims.

It remains to be seen if Twitter will take punitive actions against her for making false claims given that her profile doesn’t explicitly state that she was on the platform to share satirical posts.