Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu breaks silence on body shaming, bullying after hijab comments, says she’s suffering from disease

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has broken her silence on the incessant body shaming by a section of internet users after she supported Muslim girls’ rights to wear hijab. Speaking in Chandigarh, Harnaaz revealed that she was suffering from Celiac disease, which adversely affected her body weight.



Harnaaz returned to Chandigarh recently to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Dressed in a red gown with a halter neck and John Jacobs sunglasses, Harnaaz left the audience awestruck with her beauty and confidence.

Reacting to her ramp walk, one user wrote, “I want this confidence.” Another commented, “Something about her aura is very different in a good way totally.”

However, not everyone had positive comments to make for Harnaaz as they began to target the Miss Universe by body shaming her. One wrote, “She’s put on weight after the pageant. Her weight is still not an issue. The spunk of a Miss Universe is missing in her big time.” Another commented, “Cute Moti! Remember you have to come back to give your crown in a year to Miss Universe 2022! Take care of your diet and size!”

Reacting to her trolls, Harnaaz said, “I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny’ and now they bully me saying ‘she’s fat’.”

The Miss Universe added, “Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things.”

Celiac disease, sometimes called celiac sprue or gluten-sensitive enteropathy, is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

Harnaaz had recently taken an extraordinary stand on the raging issue of hijab by saying that Muslims girls must not be stopped from exercising their right to dress.

Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Harnaaz had said, “Honestly, why do you guys always target girls?”

“Even now, you are targeting me. Girls are being targeted even on the issue of hijab. Let them (Muslim girls) live the way they choose to. Let them reach their destination. Let them fly. Those are their wings. Don’t clip them. If you must, clip your own,” she had added.

The Miss Universe had earned plaudits from netizens for taking a bold stand on a issue affecting a large group of Muslim girls in India.