Lufthansa was asked to comment if Bhagwant Mann missed flight due to poor health as claimed by AAP; Here’s what it said

It’s been more than 24 hours since the controversy over Bhagwant Mann being allegedly drunk in Germany erupted. But social media users have continued to debate whether the AAP leader was indeed thrown out of a Lufthansa flight for being drunk. Meanwhile, Lufthansa was asked to comment if indeed Mann missed his scheduled Delhi-bound flight due to poor health as claimed by an Aam Aadmi Party leader.



Chander Suta Dogra, the AAP’s director of media communication, was quoted by The Hindu newspaper as saying, “Mr. Mann was a little unwell and he would catch a flight later tonight from Frankfurt and would be back.”

One user sought to draw Lufthansa’s attention to the claims made by Dogra as he wrote, “Is that true? Please provide correct informantion.”

Lufthansa replied, “For data protection reasons we do not provide any information regarding individual passengers.”

Lufthansa’s refusal to provide a clear reply has added more confusion to an already huge controversy. Many believed that the German airline may have simply confirmed the version pushed by the AAP leader.

Earlier, Lufthansa had categorically denied that Mann was the reason for the delayed departure of its Delhi-bound flight. “Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards,” it had said.

An eyewitness had told The Hindu newspaper, “A person donning a white kurta-pyjama and resembling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann entered the aircraft along with other passengers… after some time four or five of them left the aircraft.”

The pilot had then reportedly announced that the plane, which was already delayed by more than three hours for other reasons, will be further delayed since a few passengers had to leave and their luggage was being removed.