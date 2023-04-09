Rinku Singh’s knock of five sixes in as many deliveries in the last over has catapulted the lad from Uttar Pradesh to new global stardom as cricketing greats showered praises on India’s newest batting sensation. But, the most adorable note for his match-winning knock came from Suhana Khan, the daughter of KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan. Also sending an a special note was Pathaan actor Shah Rukh himself and former Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Immediately after the match, Suhana updated her Insta story as she shared a post by KKR to write, “Unreal.”

Suhana’s Dad was more forthcoming in his reaction as he wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write, “A match that went down to the wire & continued shifting momentum. One felt Rashid’s hat-trick was a game-changer but Rinku’s power-hitting was something special. Enjoyed the last few moments. This amazing game continues to teach us that it’s not over till it’s over.”

Former India batter, Virender Sehwag, wrote, “All hail Lord Rinku Singh. 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last over of a run chase. One of the best last over hitting in a chase that you would ever see. #KKRvGT.”

Batting first, Gujarat Titans piled up a total of 204-4 in 20 overs with Vijay Shankar hitting 63 from 24 balls. Sai Sudarshan made 53 from 38 balls while Shubman Gill contributed with 39 from 31 balls.

KKR appeared set to achieve the target until the 16th over when they were 154-4, clocking a run rate of nearly 10 runs an over. But, their batting collapsed in the 17th over after Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick, reducing the KKR to 155-7 in 16.3 overs.

Unfazed by the development, Rinku decided to showcase his hard-hitting batting as he began to fearlessly play the Gujarat Titans bowlers. KKR needed 29 runs from the last over of the match with Rinku and fast bowler Umesh Yadav at the crease. Rinku hit Dayal for five sixes in the last over and single-handedly pulled off what appeared to be an impossible task, giving his side a three-wicket win. The batter from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh remained not out at 48 from just 21 balls in the end.