Arjun Tendulkar leaves Sachin Tendulkar behind in IPL, emotional Dad pens moving note as Nita Ambani’s team maintains juggernaut; Ravi Shastri left hysterical

Arjun Tendulkar may have had to wait for a long time to make his IPL debut but when the son of India’s celebrated cricketer finally played for Nita Ambani’s team, his performance eclipsed even his legendary Dad, Sachin Tendulkar. The senior Tendulkar was so moved by his son’s achievement that he decided to pen an emotional note.

Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 192-5 in 20 overs. But, the team from Hyderabad could only manage 178 as they were bowled out in 19.5 overs, giving Mumbai Indians a 14-run victory.

Arjun, who was playing only his second IPL match, bowled brilliantly, conceding just 18 runs in 2.5 overs and picking the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Tendulkar conceded just five runs in the last over. Former India Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, who was commentating on the game, said excitedly, “And he’s taken a wicket as well, his first wicket in the IPL. Well, he’s gone one up on his Dad. Dad hasn’t taken any, junior has taken one.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in the IPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun takes the final wicket and Mumbai Indians win by 14 runs.

Arjun’s ability to bowl yorkers in the death over left fans utterly impressed including former Australia player Tom Moody.

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to write, “A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙 And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛 #SRHvMI.”

Tendulkar has had to face plenty of criticism for promoting nepotism in the past. His critics felt that many better talents have failed to secure IPL contracts while Arjun was bought for Mumbai Indians because of being the son of India’s legendary cricketer. However, his performance has overshadowed the criticism, at least for now.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians registered their third successive win, taking them to the sixth place in the points table.