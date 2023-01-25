Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film breaks records; slap to members of boycott gang

Shah Rukh Khan had to face unprecedented hate when the makers of Pathaan released the film’s first song, Besharm Rang. Several BJP leaders including the home minister of India’s BJP-ruled state, Madhya Pradesh, had threatened to not allow the release of the film. He along with the members of his Hindutva clan had accused Shah Rukh of insulting Hindus through the song. This prompted the BJP supporters to launch a concerted campaign urging people to boycott the film. However, Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Collection has come as a huge setback to India’s boycott gang. Shah Rukh’s film is predicted to collect an astonishing figure on the first day of its release.

The Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “Exclusive HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER #ShahRukhKhan Starrer #Pathaan Set To Cross 110 Cr Nett By Tomorrow,Heavy Demands Forced YRF To Increase Shows From Midnight Today!”

According to the Box Office Worldwide, the film is set to collect a whopping Rs. 175 crore globally on the very second day of its release. It wrote, “#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes RECORD worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days!”

If indeed this prediction holds trues, then this will be a new record for a Bollywood film. Produced by Yashraj Films, Pathaan had Film released in 2200 screens globally and a record 5600 screens in India.

Even before the release of the film, Pathaan had smashed all records with its incredible advance bookings. Due to growing demands, theatre owners in many parts of India had decided to have early morning screenings of the film.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave an update on Wednesday evening as to how the film was performing on the first day of its release in India. He wrote, “#Pathaan at national chains… Day 1… Update: 8.15 pm. #PVR: 11.40 cr #INOX: 8.75 cr #Cinepolis 4.90 cr Total: ₹ 25.05 cr SUPERB. Note: Better than #War [₹ 19.67 cr], #TOH [₹ 18 cr] and #KGF [₹ 22.15 cr] – *entire day* numbers at multiplex chains.”

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Pathaan to be 2023 ‘s No.1 Indian movie in USA 🇺🇸, UK 🇬🇧, UAE 🇦🇪 and Australia 🇦🇺 in 1 to 2 days.”

Earlier, Karan Johar had launched an extraordinary attack on India’s boycott gang as he paid tribute to his friend Shah Rukh in an emotional post. Karan said that the ‘King’ had gone nowhere and he was only waiting for the right time to rule.