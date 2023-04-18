“Will she always be Sidnaaz?”: Salman Khan loses cool on The Kapil Sharna Show as he admonishes fans of Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif and late Siddharth Shukla

Salman Khan lost his cool on The Kapil Sharma Show as he admonished the fans of late Siddharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. The Bollywood megastar asked those trending ‘Sidnaaz’ why the former Bigg Boss contestant was duty-bound to remain loyal to Siddharth even after her death.

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman asked Shehnaaz if she was ready to start her new life without Siddharth. “Are you ready to move on?” he asked pointedly.

Shenaaz replied, “Bring it on man.”

Salman said that this was his worry as he referred to Siddharth Shukla’s tragic death. He said, “This was the only worry I had. Siddharth passed away. Everyone on social media started writing ‘SidNaaz’. Now that Siddharth is no more, he himself would have wanted someone to come in her (Shehnaaz’s) life and she gets married and have children.”

Admonishing the fans of late Siddharth and Shehnaaz, Salman said, “There are some on social media, who keep writing about ‘Sidnaaz’. Will she always be Sidnaaz? The same people are why are crying about Sidnaaz, if Shehnaaz xhooses one of them as her life partners, he would say she has taken the right decision.”

Also Read: Former Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla dies, shocked celebs react

Siddharth and Shehnaaz had fallen in love with each other during the reality show. Siddharth went on to win the Colors TV show hosted by Salman, but he remained loyal to Shehnaaz even later.

Siddharth died of a suspected heart attack in September 2021. His death in the immediate aftermath of the second wave of the pandemic had left India’s entertainment industry stunned.

Salman was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also features Shehnaaz along with Pooja Hegde and others. The film will hit theatres this Friday.

Salman on Tuesday announced the opening of advance booking for the film. Many are comparing the film with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which has smashed all box office records by becoming the most successful Hindi film ever.