Gujarat assembly polls to be held in two phases, counting of votes on 8 December

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls and the counting of votes.



Speaking to reporters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the polling will be conducted in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The counting of votes will be done on 8 December, the same day as results for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are expected to be announced.

Kumar said that over 51,000 polling stations had been earmarked for the upcoming polls including more than 34,000 in rural areas.

Over 4.9 crore total electors are eligible to vote in 182 seats.

This year’s election is likely to be a three-way contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also entering the fray.

The BJP has ruled the western Indian state for 26 years in a row. In 2017, the Congress came very close to ending the rule of the Hindutva party, but fell short of the majority mark.