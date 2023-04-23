Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested after surrender; Punjab Police urge for peace

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh, who’s been on the run for several weeks, surrendered before the Punjab Police in Moga on Sunday before being arrested. Fearing law and order situation in the state, the Punjab Police have urged people to maintain peace in view of Amritpal’s arrest.



The Punjab Police tweeted, “#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share.”

According to news agency PTI, he will be sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

“He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh,” a cop was quoted as saying.

A video message recorded by #AmritpalSingh before his arrest in which he claimed he is going to surrender & asks Sikh youth to become Amritdhari after taking Amrit. pic.twitter.com/ntiYjgXN6B — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) April 23, 2023

Amritpal visited a gurudwara and addressed his supporters before he surrendered himself before the police.

The Punjab Police had earlier invoked the draconian National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.

The radical preacher was evading police arrest since 18 March when a crackdown was launched against Khalistani sympathisers.

He and his associates from Waris Punjab De outfit were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants’ lawful discharge of duty.