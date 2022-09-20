Four killed in Noida wall collapse, sub-contractor detained

Authorities in Noida say that at least four people were killed after a wall of a housing society collapsed on Tuesday morning. Several people are believed to have sustained injuries.



According to news agency PTI, a sub-contractor, who supplied labourers has been detained.

The incident took place in Noida’s Sector 21 at Jal Vayu Vihar. Several workers were feared trapped under the rubble. All victims including the survivors were labourers and were repairing a drain adjacent to the housing society.

The rescue team managed to pull out 12 people from under the rubble. Four of them were declared dead.

A team of Sector 20 police station later detained a sub-contractor, Gul Mohammad, who had supplied labourers for the job.