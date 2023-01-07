First sacked by Wells Fargo, absconding Shankar Mishra finally arrested for peeing on elderly woman on Air India flight

Shankar Mishra, who was recently sacked by the American banking giant Wells Fargo, has finally been arrested by the Delhi Police for peeing on an elderly woman on an Air India flight. Mishra was absconding after the news of his disgraceful act became public.

The Delhi Police had launched a manhunt to arrest him and formed a team to locate the former American bank executive. According to reports, he was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday night.

A lookout notice was also issued particularly to all airports as he was expected to leave the country.

The news of Mishra’s arrest came hours after Wells Fargo announced that he had been sacked for his disgraceful act on an international flight between New York City and Mumbai.

Mishra is accused of peeing on a 72-year-old lady in a business class cabin on 26 November in a drunken condition. The news evoked angry reactions from social media users, who demanded his arrest. Many wondered why his identity was being kept secret. Others slammed the Tata-owned Air India for not taking firm action against the culprit.

Air India had earlier said that it imposed a flying ban on the accused for just 30 days. This further caused outrage since the airline had imposed more severe bans on erring passengers for significantly minor violations in the past.

Mishra’s father had told a TV channel that his son was innocent, adding that he had not slept for over 70 hours before boarding the Mumbai-bound flight.

Mishra had allegedly tried to compensate the victim with financial offers to ensure that no police complaints are filed. The victim, according to earlier reports, had urged the airline officials to have Mishra arrested after the flight landed in Mumbai. But the airline officials allegedly did not act on her pleas.