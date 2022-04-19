Faf Du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood script impressive IPL win for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Lucknow Super Giants

Faf Du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood on Tuesday scripted an impressive IPL win for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Lucknow Super Giants. du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, was unlucky to not have completed his first-ever IPL century as he was out for 96.

Batting first, the RCB made 181-6 with du Plessis leading from the front to score a gutsy knock of 96 from 64 balls. His innings assumed significance given that the RCB were reduced to 62-4 in 7.2 overs.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants finished their innings at 163-8, losing the match by 18 runs. Krunal Pandya was the top scorer with a knock of 42 runs, while skipper KL Rahul made 30 runs.

Josh Hazlewood bowled a lethal spell as he took four wickets by conceding just 25 runs in four overs, Harshal Patel scalped two wickets.