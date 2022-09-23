England defeat Pakistan in third T20 International

Harry Brook on Friday played an impressive knock of 81 from 35 balls to secure a comfortable win for England against Pakistan in the third T20 International.



With today’s win, England have taken a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.

Batting first, England made 221-3.

In reply, Pakistan could only manage 158-8, losing the match by 63 runs.

Reacting to his side’s win, skipper Moeen Ali said, “I felt that was a brilliant win. We were ruthless tonight, with the bat in particular.

“That partnership was outstanding; two really good players and Brook is showing how special a talent he can potentially be. He looks an amazing player. Hopefully he grows and becomes one of those top, top players. With the ball as well, we were outstanding.

“Guys have all got a bit of experience from the PSL, I’m sure that helped and someone like Will Jacks, the way he played tonight, the intent he showed, he really took it to the bowlers and gave us a really good start.

“The future is amazing for England cricket with the players we’ve got coming through. There are still some really good players who are not here and guys on the bench. It’s great for us.”

Mark Wood, who took three wickets, said on Sky Sports, “It has been a long time. I felt pretty tired at the end with the intensity of international cricket but I will be good to go again.

“It was loud and the support in general has been really good. They are really knowledgeable about cricket and very supportive.

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played really well last time so it was good to get them early doors.

“I felt pretty good leading into the game. I’ve had lots of time training and in the gym but nothing beats playing a game.

“The challenge now is to back it up. I have a down day tomorrow where I’ll rest and get ready for the next game. What’s important is to not go too hard now and mean I’m not ready for the World Cup. I have to peak at the right time.

“There’s a good feeling about the dressing room. We weren’t too critical after the last defeat we just looked at what we could do better.”