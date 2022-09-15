England beat India to win T20 International series

England women on Thursday defeated India in the third T20 International in Bristol to win the series 2-1.



Electing to field first, England restricted India to 122-8 in 20 overs with Sophie Ecclestone picking up three wickets.

England achieved the target by losing just three wickets with 10 balls to spare. Sophia Dunkley may have been unlucky to get out at 49, but her gutsy knock paved the way for England’s victory. She was nicely supported by Alex Capsey, who remained unbeaten at 38 from 24 balls as she hit the winning stroke.

Reacting to her side’s defeat, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that India were short of 20 runs. “We were 20 runs short but we should give credit to our bowlers. Because of them we were still in the game.

“We were not able to bat in the way we wanted to bat. In any cricket you need a decent total on the board,” Kaur said.

Dunkley, who was declared T20 player of the summer, said, “I am just really proud of our girls because we are missing three of the key players in our team.

“A few have tried to step up and we are quite a young team. The results speak for themselves.”

Ecclestone was declared Player Of The Match for her impressive bowling.