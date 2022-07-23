Congress taunts Modi to sack Smriti Irani, says minister’s daughter was running an ‘illegal bar’ in Goa

The Congress on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to sack Union Minister Smriti Irani since her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters in Delhi that Irani and her BJP colleagues were indulging in hypocrisy by asking youth of India to protest over Lulu Mall but running a corruption racket in the guise of an illegal bar in Goa.



“I want to ask you the prime minister. I’ve heard that you have a good memory. You may remember that on 12 December 2004, Smriti Irani had demanded the resignation of the then Gujarat chief minister (Narendra Modi). Today we demand that Smriti Zubin Irani should be sacked from the cabinet with immediate effect,” Khera said in a press conference.

He added, “You owe it to this country, you owe it to the youth of this country. You cannot mislead the youth of this country to play Lulu Mall while your own children indulge in such illegal activities, thank to the illegal patronage provided by you Smriti Zubin Irani.”

Irani’s daughter, Zoish Irani, was recently served a notice for acquiring a liquor licence in the name of a dead person. The Congress said that the officer, who showed the courage for issuing a notice to Irani’s daughter, was being hounded. Khera said that the officer in question may even be transferred as punishment.

The Congress said that Irani had employed bouncers to guard the illegal bar to keep journalists away from the area.

While Irani has not officially reacted to the charges, Zoish Irani’s lawyer, Kirat Nagra, said said that the minister’s daughter was not an owner, adding that she was also not operating the restaurant called Silly Souls Goa.

Irani’s party colleague, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, tweeted in her defence as he wrote, “On the instructions of @rahulgandhi and @priyankagandhi Congress goons are targeting 18 years old student because she is daughter of @smritiirani Irani and Smriti Irani defeated him in Amethi. Smriti Ji daughter is studying in US and has no relation with this Bar.”