Condolences pour in for Raju Srivastava after comedian dies aged 58

Condolences have poured in for Raju Srivastava after the popular comedian passed away at the age of 58.

His former co-star Kiku Sharda wrote, “Unbelievable!! Huge loss for the country, a very fine artist, a great human being and a beautiful soul. Will miss you Raju bhai.”

Comic Atul Khatri tweeeted, “Just came to know that the legend Rajubhai is no more 🙏 He was such an inspiration ❤️ He lit up the stage and as soon as people would just see his face there would be an automatic smile on their faces – that was his charisma. He will be truly missed. RIP #rajushrivastav Sir.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote, “Saddened to hear of #RajuSrivastava ‘s passing away. He was an iconic artist, who made everyone smile & laugh; he could find a lighter side to the most mundane situations. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones & fans. Prayers for the departed soul, Om Shanti.”

Raju had to be rushed to the hospital on 10 August he complained of chest pain chest and collapsed while working out at a gym.