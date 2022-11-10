Caught on camera! Accused of rape, Noida man dodges cops in speeding car, runs over security guard

A video of a Noida man trying to escape arrest in a rape case and running over the security guard of his housing society has gone viral on social media.



Neeraj Singh, who works as an executive at a private company in Noida was accused of raping a colleague. Cops arrived at his housing society in Sector 120 to arrest Singh. However, he tried to flee from the scene in his car to avoid arrest.

In a viral video, a security guard employed at Amrapali Zodiac housing society tried to stop his car, which emerged out of an underground car park. However, Singh ran over the security guard throwing him at a distance.

In UP’s Noida, a senior executive working at a private firm and accused in a rape case knocked down security personnel who tried to stop him. The CCTV shows the accused fleeing in his car from the society in Noida sector 120 as a cop and security guards try to stop him. pic.twitter.com/AFk0Y4YdeW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 10, 2022

Several other guards along with a cop tried to stop Singh but he left the scene by driving his car away.

The security car run over by Singh has been identified as Ashok Mavi. He is believed to have sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs. The police have filed another complaint against Singh for rash driving with the intention to cause damage and endangering life. , reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs.

