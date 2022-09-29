Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor for portraying soldier’s wife in objectionable manner in web series

A court in Bihar has issued an arrest warrant against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for the web series XXX Season 2. The court of Judge Vikas Kumar in Begusarai issued the arrest warrant on the complaint of Shmabhu Kumar, who previously served in the Indian armed forces.

The complainant had alleged in 2020 that the web series portrayed a soldier’s wife in an objectionable manner in the web series.

“The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,” Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Pathak added, “The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them.”

At the time of airing of the first season, several social media users had raised objections on its content. One user wrote, “ekta kapoor disrespect indian army in xxx web series where in d name of masala she’s shown ‘pati fauz me biwi mauj me’ type stories. Actually army wives r strong & go through so much but yet web series potray them as something else.”

Another user wrote, “#EktaKapoor has shown in the XXX web series that when our Soldier are on the border, their wife call their boyfriends and have sex. This is condemnable, Ekta Kapoor has insulted the #IndianArmy. Ekta and her mother have not reacted to the development.”