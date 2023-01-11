Angry reactions after Saudi-bound Jauhar Ali Khan from Bihar urinates at Delhi airport’s departure gate; arrested and released on bail

Social media platform Twitter has exploded with angry reactions after one Jauhar Ali Khan was found to have urinated at a departure gate of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Khan was accused of peeing at Gate number 6 while he was about to catch a flight for Saudi Arabia. The incident was reported days after Shankar Mishra was arrested for peeing on an elderly woman in a flight between New York City and Mumbai.

A report by news agency PTI said that 39-year-old Khan was in a drunken state when he was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport.

A resident of Bihar, Khan was arrested and sent to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where he was reportedly found to have consumed alcohol. He was arrested on Sunday but released the same day on a bail bond.

A senior police officer said they received information Sunday around 5.30 pm that a person urinated publicly at gate number-6 in the departure area of terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh, Khan has been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Meanwhile. Twitterati have reacted angrily as they demanded strict action against Khan.

Jauhar Ali Khan deserves exactly the same punishment that Shankar Mishra does. But, now watch the bigots highlight the pervert’s Muslim identity pic.twitter.com/QZfvb3ENiS — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 11, 2023

Shankar Mishra and Jauhar Ali Khan commited same crime. But 14 days Jail to Shankar Mishra

Immediate Bail to Jauhar Ali Khan Secular Judiciary of India

Stop this discrimination basis on Religion pic.twitter.com/lwRQQMJrg2 — Agenda Buster (ST⭐R Boy) (@Starboy2079) January 11, 2023

My two India’s..Shankar Mishra sent to judicial custody and Jauhar Ali Khan released on bail..same crime different punishment pic.twitter.com/Y0TJx106FJ — Viक़as (@VlKASPR0NAM0) January 11, 2023

Q – Shankar Mishra get judicial custody for 14 days & Jauhar Ali Khan gets bail in hours ! Why ? A – He is Mishra not Ali .. That’s why ? pic.twitter.com/iC7Ah4YlH6 — Satya Swar सत्य स्वर ( Voice of Truth ) (@Satya_Swara) January 11, 2023