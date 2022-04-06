Tata, Mukesh Ambani in EV charging war after Reliance joins hands with TVS Motor Company

Tata Group and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance have found themselves in a war of sorts after the latter announced a collaboration with TVS Motor Company in EV charging sector. Reliance’s decision to join hands with TVS Motor Company came days after Tata Power struck a similar deal with Rustomjee Group, a leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Reliance on Tuesday announced Jio-BP and TVS Motor Company had agreed to ‘explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp’s growing network in this space.’

“Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-BP, which is also open to other vehicles,” Reliance said.

The partnership between Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance and TVS Motor Company aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network by leveraging the strength of both companies.

“Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles,” the company said.

Through this deal, Jio-BP is essentially aiming to be among India’s largest EV networks. TVS has already gained ground in the development and sale of electric mobility products and related technologies. The company said that it has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube.

Only a few days ago, Tata Power announced its collaboration with Rustomjee Group. Under the collaboration, the company said that Tata Power will install a dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai MMR. “EV owners will have the access to a 24×7 charging facility along with maintenance support. Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments. The partnership will enable Rustomjee residents’ access to a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience,” the company said.