President Joe Biden wastes no time in reversing Donald Trump’s orders on Muslim ban, Paris accord and WHO

President Joe Biden has wasted no time in reversing executive orders passed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, particularly on the Muslim ban, Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organisation. Biden’s first 17 executive orders include revocation of the Trump administration’s travel ban on some majority-Muslim countries, reversing emergency declaration helping fund the building of a wall along the Mexican border, joining the 2015 Paris climate agreement and stop the withdrawal process from the World Health Organisation.

Six of Biden’s 17 executive orders deal with immigration issues, most significantly, the end on the travel ban on citizens from more than a dozen countries, including Eritrea, Yemen, Nigeria and Sudan. Billed as Muslim ban, Trump had imposed the restrictions on the entry of Muslims to the US immediately after he became the president in 2016.

In another significant order, President Biden has also sent an immigration reform to Congress, which includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship. This will help immigrants staying in the US for a considerably long time to apply for citizenship.

Biden also renewed his country’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement, the international treaty, which was aimed at averting catastrophic global warming. The order said, “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on December 12, 2015, do hereby accept the said Agreement and every article and clause thereof on behalf of the United States of America.”

Trump had earned plenty of criticism for pulling out of the Paris accord.

Biden has also ordered the setting up of a new office to coordinate the response to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the US will halt the process, begun by the Trump administration, of withdrawing from the World Health Organisation (WHO). President Biden’s new press secretary brief the media outlining the new administration’s plans to tackle the coronavirus vaccine.

Biden and Kamala Harris were administered the oath of office as the President and Vice President on Wednesday. Trump had refused to attend their inauguration ceremony.