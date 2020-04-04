British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds reveals she has ‘symptoms’ of coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds has sensationally revealed that she had spent the last week with ‘symptoms’ of coronavirus. Earlier Johnson had tested positive for coronavirus.



In a series of tweets, Symonds said, “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

She added, “Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”

Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring: https://t.co/JPvIDeB3l6 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tested positive for coronavirus. Downing Street has confirmed the news. Johnson’s cabinet colleague and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for coronavirus. Both are self-isolating themselves.

Britain reported 708 fresh deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 4,313.

" "