British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. The Downing Street has confirmed the news.

A tweet by Johnson read, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

A statement by Downing Street said that Johnson had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, who himself had developed ‘mild symptoms’ on Thursday. The statement read, “The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.” It said that Johnson was ‘self-isolating in Downing Street.’