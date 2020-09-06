US Open 2020: World Number 1 Novak Djokovic disqualified after hitting line judge with tennis ball

In an extraordinary development, top seed Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the ongoing US Open tennis championship after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball in frustration. The development took place during the Serbian’s fourth-round match against 20th seed Carreno Busta.

Djokovic was trailing 5-6 after being broken by Busta when he hit accidentally hit the line judge with the ball in frustration. The ball hit the line judge in her throat as she collapsed on the ground in pain.

Moments earlier, Djokic had hit the ball in frustration with his racquet but it only hit into a sideboard.

The development prompted the organisers of the Grand Slam to hold a marathon discussion before they arrived at a decision to throw Djokovic out of the championship.

A statement by the United States Tennis Association read, “In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open.

“Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”

Novak Djokovic defaulted from U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball. pic.twitter.com/PpuxzkybVv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 6, 2020

Djokovic said that he was extremely sorry and ‘this whole situation has left me really sad and empty.” “I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK. “I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Martina Navratilova, 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, said, “Unbelievable what just happened on the court at the US Open – Novak Djokovic defaulted for inadvertently but stupidly hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball and the officials had no choice but to default. Wow #sad.

“Glad the woman is OK – we must do better than that,”

The Serbian was aiming to win his 18th career Grand Slam to close the gap with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, both of whom have chosen to give this year’s US Open a miss due to COVID-19 pandemic.