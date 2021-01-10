“Strict action against the offenders”: Alleged racist abuse at Mohammed Siraj leaves Virat Kohli fuming

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has reacted angrily at the alleged racial abuse targeting fast bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This was after the fourth day’s play at the SCG was stopped for at least 10 minutes following the complaint of racial abuse by Siraj during the 87th over of the match on Sunday.

Kohli, who had to return to India to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of the couple’s first child, took to Twitter to demand a strict action aginst those responsible for attacking Siraj with racial abuses.

Kohli wrote, “Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It’s sad to see this happen on the field.”

“The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once,” the Indian skipper added.

Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It’s sad to see this happen on the field. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

Earlier, several former and current India cricketers had reacted with horror on the latest incident of racial abuses against Siraj. Among them were Mohammad Shami, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, India ended day four of the third Test at 98-2 with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara batting at four and nine respectively. Rohit Sharma was out for 52 while Shubman Gill made 32. India need 309 more runs to win the Test match and take 2-1 lead in the ongoing series, while Australia need to dismiss eight more Indian batsmen to pull off a win at the SCG.

Warlier, Australia had declared their second innings at 312-6 with Steve Smith once again shining with the bat. He was out for 81 and unlucky to not have been able to score two consecutive centuries in the ongoing Test. Smith had made 131 in the first innings. Marcus Labuschagne, who had made 91 in the first innings, fell for 73 on Sunday. The highlight of the Australian innings on Sunday was Cameron Green, who made 84.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Scores in brief:

Australia 338 & 312-6: Cameron Green 84, Steve Smith 81, M Labuschagne 73

India 244 & 98-2: Rohit Sharma 52

India require 309 more runs to win