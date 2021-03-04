Kieron Pollard hits six sixes in T20I match, Ian Bishop says, ‘Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, you have company’; bowler had just claimed hat-trick

Kieron Pollard has become just the third batsman in history to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket after he hit Akila Dananjaya for the maximum six times in a row in one over. Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop, who was commentating on the game, shouted in excitement, “Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, you have company.”



The West Indies captain achieved the feat during West Indies’ extraordinary run-chase against Sri Lanka in a T20 International match. Pollard has become only the third batsman in international cricket and second in T20 International to achieve the feat.

Earlier, Herschelle Gibbs recorded his name in the history book by hitting six sixes in the 2007 World Cup followed by India’s Yuvraj Singh at the 2007 T20 World Cup.

His first six was hit towards the long-on region followed by a second six straight down the ground. He smashed the Sri Lankan towards long-off, before dispatching Dananjaya for another six towards mid-wicket. The fifth six of the over was once again a hit straight down the ground with the last going to mid-wicket.

Incidentally, Dananjaya had just claimed a hat-trick before Pollard recorded the Sri Lankan bowler’s name in the history book all for the wrong reasons.

South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs had achieved the feat off Daan van Bunge, while Yuvraj Singh had hit England’s Stuart Broad.

There aren’t many examples of a bowler claiming a hat-trick in the same match he was smashed for six sixes in an over. The Sri Lankan bowler, who finished with a bowling figure of 3-62, may not like to remember this match even though he claimed a hat-trick.

This also became the most expensive four-over spell by any bowler in the Caribbean, beating Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy’s 0-55 in 2020.

Incidentally, both Pollard and Dananjaya were part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2018.