“Wow, this is awful”: Former Director of Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University reacts to Nidhi Razdan’s revelation

Former Director of Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University has reacted in shock to Nidhi Razdan’s revelation that she had fallen victim to a sophisticated phishing attack. Joshua Benton took to Twitter to clarify that Harvard University had no school of journalism. Razdan had quit her job at NDTV last year claiming to have been offered a teaching job as Assistant Professor in Journalism at Harvard University.

The former NDTV anchor on Friday took to social media to confess that she had become a victim of a phishing attack.

Reacting to her social media post, Benton wrote, “Wow — this is awful. For the record, @Harvard has no school of journalism, no department of journalism, and no professors of journalism. (It does have @niemanfdn! But we have no faculty and no classes. And it does have @ShorensteinCtr, but no journalism-specific faculty.)”

One Twitter user pointed out how he had warned Razdan about her job offer as early as last year. User Suresh N had tweeted tagging Razdan in September last year, “Though @Nidhi has declared it in her Twitter Profile Bio, as of now #Harvard does not appear in the Master Faculty List yet. Even the course is not listed as yet. Is it because website is not updated or is she teaching in the spring term or change of mind by Harvard?”

Soon after Razdan made the revelation about falling victim to a scam, the Twitter user wrote, “But @Nidhi ji. When I alerted you on September 5th, you should have verified. This tweet.”

Razdan took to Twitter on Friday to write, “I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media.”

She had also released a full statement outlining how she was duped into quitting her job with the NDTV. According to the former NDTV anchor, she was given to believe that her stint with the prestigious university will commence from September 2020. However, she was later told that her teaching job at the university will start from January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.