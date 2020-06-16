Three Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh

Three Indian soldiers including an army officer have been killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops. The army said that those killed also included an officer.

The army said that both sides were holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. A statement by the army said, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.”

The incident comes amidst reports of China occupying a large swathe of Indian territory in Ladakh. The Indian government has repeatedly denied reports of Chinese aggression. However, the Indian army chief Gen MM Naravane had recently said that both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently confessed to the presence of the Chinese forces inside India, but the government later issued a denial saying that his statement had been misunderstood.