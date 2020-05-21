SOPs announced for domestic air travel from Monday; downloading of Aarogya Setu must for passengers over 14

Hours after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the resumption of domestic flights starting Monday, the Airports Authority of India has released a standard operating procedure to airport operators. Aarogya Setu mobile app will be mandatory to download for passengers above the age of 14 years.

The government is likely to cap the minimum and maximum price for the airline operators. Puri on Wednesday announced the ‘calibrated’ resumption of domestic air services.

All domestic and international flights were suspended from 25 March following the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are key highlights of the SOP;