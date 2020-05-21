SOPs announced for domestic air travel from Monday; downloading of Aarogya Setu must for passengers over 14

Hours after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the resumption of domestic flights starting Monday, the Airports Authority of India has released a standard operating procedure to airport operators. Aarogya Setu mobile app will be mandatory to download for passengers above the age of 14 years.
The government is likely to cap the minimum and maximum price for the airline operators. Puri on Wednesday announced the ‘calibrated’ resumption of domestic air services.
All domestic and international flights were suspended from 25 March following the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are key highlights of the SOP;
- Mandatory for departing passengers to be registered on the app on their mobile phones
- This is to be CISF or the airport personnel at the entry gate of the terminal building
- Mandatory thermal screening for passengers at designated place before entering terminal building
- Airport operators to make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of a passenger’s baggage before entering terminal building
- Passengers must reach airports two hours before the departure time of flights
- Passengers not allowed to enter terminal building more than four hours before the scheduled departure time.
- One check-in bag allowed, but baggage tag to be printed online and attached to luggage
- Passengers must have mask on before arriving at the airport
- Airport staff to maintain ‘minimum touch’ rule at the airport
- No meals to be provided inside flights
- Use of trolleys to be discouraged in departure or arrival area. However, passengers who desperately need trolley due to genuine reasons will be provided on request basis only.
- Mats or carpets soaked with bleach – sodium hypochlorite solution – must be placed at the entrance of the terminal building to disinfect shoes.
- For passengers with special needs, unaccompanied minor, etc, the handling staff must be in full protection gear with pre-sanitised wheelchairs.
- No use of newspapers and magazines anywhere in the terminal building.
- All food, beverages and retail outlets to open with proper COVID-19 care
- Passengers to be allowed to board in batches at boarding gates as per seating arrangement.