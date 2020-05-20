Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that domestic flights will resume in a ‘calibrated manner’ from Monday. Industrialist Naveen Jindal, who had earlier requested the minister to open the air space, welcomed his announcement.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, “Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI (Ministry of Civil Aviation).”

Reacting to Puri’s announcement, JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal welcomed the Indian government’s decision to open the air space for domestic flights. The Indian steel baron tweeted, “Thank you @HardeepSPuri ji and @MoCA_GoI. This is a welcome move. After trains, it’s time to open up the skies Folded hands.”

The Indian government had closed its air space from 25 March after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown. The government recently extended the lockdown till 31 May but announced several restrictions including allowing buses and trains to operate but within and across states.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had yesterday announced that the government will start running 200 non-AC trains for passengers across the country.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positive cases in India have continued to rise alarmingly with the country recording over one lakh coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths. Maharashtra and Gujarat have remained the two worst-hit Indian states.