Muslim child mercilessly thrashed for drinking water inside temple, Ghaziabad Police arrest goon after video goes viral

The Ghaziabad Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav after he was seen mercilessly thrashing a Muslim child for drinking water inside a temple in a viral video. The video elicited strong condemnation even from Hindus, who felt that Yadav had brought disrepute to his faith by subjecting a child to such inhuman treatment simply because of his faith.

In the video, Yadav was seen deceptively hugging a Muslim child without making him realise that he would soon be mercilessly thrashed. The child’s tormentor asked him, “What’s your name?” Without realising the brutal consequences of his response, the innocent child replied that his name was Asif and he was a son of one Habib.

No sooner did he finish identifying himself, Yadav pounced on the child with brute force by punching and kicking him. He even mercilessly twisted the child’s hand by constantly hurling expletives.

As expected, the video evoked strong sentiments from Twitterati. Rifat Jawaid tweeted, “What kind of sick person you have to be to mercilessly assault a child? His fault was that he went to drink water in the temple. Hope @ghaziabadpolice arrest this sick man! He’s a danger to society!”

Reacting to Rifat’s tweet, the Ghaziabad Police informed, “We took cognisance of the above video and immediately formed a special team.”

According to the Ghaziabad Police, Shringi Nandan Yadav son of Ashwini Kumar Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The cops have taken him into custody and a case has been registered against him.