LIVE UPDATES: BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for comments on Indian flag

The BJP has demanded an arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her statement on India’s national flag. In her first interaction with the media since being released from year-long detention, Mufti had said that members of her party would not fly the tricolour until they are allowed to hoist the flag of Jammu and Kashmir. The former chief minister had placed the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir flag in front of her as she interacted with reporters.

Mufti had also said that Kashmiris were not ‘compatible with today’s India.’ “We had acceded to a liberal, democratic, secular India. Let me tell them we are not comfortable, we are incompatible with today’s India where minorities and Dalits are not safe and where they tried to disrespect us by looting our dignity,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

PDP President @MehboobaMufti begins her first press conference with the state flag of J&K symbolising her fight & resolve for the rights & dignity of J&K. pic.twitter.com/1tzyhSGAAE — Tahir Sayeed طاہر سعید (@TahirsyeedK) October 23, 2020

Reacting to her statement, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars.”

Mufti and other top Kashmiri leaders were placed under house arrest as the Indian government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on 5 August last year.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

12:07 AM: India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain #KapilDev is well on road to recovery after a successful emergency coronary angioplasty, and this is evident from a photo in which the legendary all-rounder is seen flashing a double thumbs up sign from his hospital bed. (IANS)

11:35 AM: Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category with the Air Quality Index recorded at 346. Government agencies say the air quality will deteriorate further in the evening and on Sunday. (PTI)

10:58 AM: Colombian Vice President #MartaLuciaRamirez confirmed that she has tested positive for the novel #coronavirus and would be isolated in her home for 15 days. (IANS)

10:03 AM: 53,370 new infections, 650 fatalities push India’s COVID-19 caseload to 78,14,682, death toll to 1,17,956: Union Health Ministry. (PTI)

09:32 AM: Total 10,13,82,564 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 23rd October. Of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)