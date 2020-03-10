Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves Congress before meeting PM Modi and Amit Shah, may join BJP, party co-founded by his grandmother

Amidst a full-blown political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has quit the party. He made the announcement of his leaving Congress on social media. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He will reportedly join the BJP, a party co-founded by his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia. His aunt Vasundhara Raje Scindia is another tall BJP leader.

His resignation letter read, “Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am rendering my resignation from primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

Scindia added, “While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,”

He concluded, “To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best I now look ahead at a fresh start. I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation.”

Soon after Scindia’s resignation, the Congress too issued a circular saying that it had expelled the former from the party for anti-party activities.

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification pic.twitter.com/t9I5WsbVTS — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 10, 2020

Elsewhere, 20 MLAs, who had left for Bengaluru, have also sent their resignation from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, bringing the Kamal Nath government in minority.