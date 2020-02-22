“Judiciary is compromised beyond repair”: Twitter explodes in anger after Justice Arun Mishra, who dismissed plea against Modi in Sahara-Birla bribery case, calls PM ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’

JKR Staff
Twitterati have reacted with shock and anger after Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra, on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary.’ His extraordinary praise for the leader of the country’s ruly political party prompted many to conclude that the Indian judiciary was ‘beyond repair’ now.

Justice Arun Mishra

“India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Justice Mishra. Incidentally, Justice Mishra is currently hearing the petition challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He had given the Modi government time till 2 March to respond.

Speaking at International Judicial Conference 2020 – ‘Judiciary and the Changing World’ at the Supreme Court, Justice Mishra also praised Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for doing away with 1,500 ‘obsolete laws.’ According to news agency PTI, Justice Mishra said that India was a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the ‘stewardship’ of Modi.

He called Modi’s speech at the conference ‘inspiring which would act as a ‘catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conferenc.’  “Dignified human existence is our prime concern. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

No sooner were his comments reported social media, Twitter exploded in anger and shock with many writing obituaries for the ‘compromised’ Indian judiciary.

In 2017, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Mishra had dismissed a request for a probe against PM Modi for his involvement in the Sahar-Birla bribery case.

