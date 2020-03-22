India’s coronavirus death toll rises to 6 as two men die in Bihar and Mumbai

India’s coronavirus death toll rose to six as two more deaths were reported from Bihar and Mumbai. In Bihar, a 38-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died in Patna. He had reportedly returned from Qatar recently.

In another development, a 63-year-old man with underlying medical history became the second person in Mumbai to succumb to the virus. He was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

Earlier, one coronavirus patient each in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Punjab had died of the virus.

India is observing a Janta Curfew from 7 AM till 9 PM on Sunday as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, several state government such as Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Goa and Gujarat have announced closing down the borders of their states in view of the growing danger of the pandemic in India.