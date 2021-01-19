India pull off stunning win in Brisbane Test as Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill lead historic run-chase; lift Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India on Tuesday pulled off a historic win in the Brisbane Test against Australia and won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. This was after India successfully chased 328 runs in their second innings to register an emphatic win in Brisbane.

Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at 89, while Washington Sundar was out for 22, which he took 28 balls to score. Earlier, Shubman Gill had made 91 in just 146 balls, while Cheteshwar Pujara played a knock of 56 by facing 211 balls.

India’s win in Brisbane assumes significance given that the team had gone into the fourth Test without its key players such as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. India’s inexperienced bowling attack was led by Mohammed Siraj, who claimed the first five-wicket haul of his Test career. This was only the third Test of his career.

Reacting to India’s historic win, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India.”

Pant, who was declared Player Of The Match for his impressive knock, said that his only concern was to win the match for India. The ICC tweeted after India’s win, “Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test…George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election. Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1. Virat Kohli was 16 days old. Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.”

Australia have not lost a Test in Brisbane for 32 years.

Scores in Brief

Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day five)

Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73)

India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 329-7 (Gill 91, Pant 89*)

India won by three wickets