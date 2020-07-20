“I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am CM”: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes explosive allegations, says Sachin Pilot plotted to topple his government for last 6 months

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made stunning allegations accusing Sachin Pilot of plotting to topple his own party’s government for the last six months. Gehlot said that no one in the Congress leadership believed him when he alerted them about the conspiracy hatched by Pilot.
Ashok Gehlot

“He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from the past 6 months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face will do such a thing. I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM,” news agency ANI quoted Gehlot as saying.

Gehlot called Pilot nikamma (worthless) and naakara (incompetent) as he accused his former deputy chief minister of backstabbing the Congress party. “Hum jante they nikamma hai, naakara hai, koi kaam nahi kar raha, khali logon ko ladva raha hai (We knew that he was useless and incompetent. He didn’t do any work and his only work was to make people fight amongst themselves,” Gehlot was quoted as saying.

Pilot along with over a dozen MLAs had recently rebelled against his own government. The Congress removed him from the posts of the state president of the party and the deputy chief minister. According to some reports, Pilot had demanded his elevation to the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister within the next one year during his conversation with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court has resumed hearing into Pilot’s petitions against the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker’s notices to the rebel MLAs warning them of disqualifications for indulging in anti-party activities.

