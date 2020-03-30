Delhi Police cordon off Nizamuddin as people show symptoms for coronavirus after attending religious gathering

The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin as many people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago. News agency PTI reported that a gathering of around 200 people was recently organised without permission from authorities despite a ban imposed by the Delhi government on the religious congregation of more than 50 people till 31 March.

“After we learnt that such an event was organised, we served notice to them for violating prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed owing to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus,” a senior police official was quoted as saying.

A report by NDTV said that authorities were using drones to monitor the movement of people in the area, adding that around 2,000 people had been quarantined. The latest report of a religious congregation came amidst a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Mohammad Shoaib, the spokesperson of Nizamuddin Markaz was quoted by news agency ANI, “Yesterday, we provided a list of names to Administration, who had any health issue, including cold&fever. Some of them have been admitted in hospital on basis of age/travel history. We don’t have any confirmed #COVID19 case till now.”

According to some reports, one of the visitors to a religious congregation in Nizamuddin was a preacher from Jammu and Kashmir, who died last week after testing positive for coronavirus. He had also reportedly visited Deoband religious seminary.

According to Union Health Ministry, 29 people have died of coronavirus in India with over 1,000 testing positive. Maharashtra with 8 deaths has emerged as the worst-hit Indian state.